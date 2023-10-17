West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning carjacking; store shoplift-turned-robbery

October 17, 2023 11:35 am
Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

CARJACKING: A woman lost her vehicle to carjackers early this morning near Seacrest/Don Armeni. Our information comes from both archived police/dispatch audio and a summary provided by SPD on request. The victim said three people surrounded her vehicle while she was in the driver seat, pointed a gun at her, pulled her out of the car – a 2022 beige Mercedes SUV with plates that started in CCP – and demanded that she hand over her keys. They got in and took off, with a “dark sedan,” possibly a Nissan, following, She was not hurt. The suspects were described only as teenagers in masks and dark hoodies. Officers subsequently spotted the stolen vehicle and “dark sedan” ot/near Roxbury Safeway; the audio has one officer requesting but not receiving permission to pursue. (We asked SPD about current department policy as pursuits, since state law was loosened earlier this year to allow more of them; an SPD spokesperson provided this link to the department’s own extensive policy.) The vehicles were reported to have been seen “blowing through lights” as they headed eastbound on Roxbury. Meantime, officers recovered some of the victim’s property that had been stolen with the car, apparently including her purse.

SHOPLIFT-TURNED-ROBBERY: This happened in the past hour, according to 911 dispatch. Four teenagers were reported to have stolen liquor from the Westwood Village QFC and punched an employee on their way out, which is what makes it a robbery. Four suspects were spotted at a bus stop on Delridge, “unloading” the suspected stolen property; according to an exchange between dispatch and officers, the store only wanted the suspects “identified and trespassed,” rather than arrested. The employee apparently did not require medical attention, as there is no evidence of an SFD dispatch to that location.

12 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning carjacking; store shoplift-turned-robbery"

  • TM October 17, 2023 (11:48 am)
    So the woman is held up at gunpoint, car stolen, located, but officer’s request to pursue denied? In most cities finding the car so soon would be a win, here the perps are allowed to go on their merry way. Wow

    • WSB October 17, 2023 (12:38 pm)
      We did write about one approved pursuit recently. But in most cases, they don’t even ask, so this was noteworthy.

  • Steph October 17, 2023 (11:49 am)
    Were there gunshots during the Roxbury drive? I’m hearing gunshots several nights a week now. It’s frustrating not to know what is happening. I’m just keeping my head down, tightening up security, etc.  I always check WSB because you are about the only good source.  It seems the SPD information has disappeared and other news sources don’t cover much.  Boy, I’m sad to see so many teenagers involved in serious crime here.  If their parents didn’t have to work all the time to pay the inflation, taxes, they would probably have better supervision and morality training.  I’m going to keep my distance from them and carry the pepper spray again. Avoiding Westwood Village completely now though.  

    • WSB October 17, 2023 (12:37 pm)
      No, there was no mention of shots fired, there or elsewhere, during the hour of audio to which I listened in relation to this incident. There are reports of suspected gunfire most nights, not just in West Seattle, and it’s not only gunfire – sometimes it’s fireworks or the modified exhausts that sound like gunshots. And sometimes it IS gunshots … TR

  • Jim P. October 17, 2023 (11:50 am)
    “Officers subsequently spotted the stolen vehicle and “dark sedan”
    ot/near Roxbury Safeway; the audio has one officer requesting but not
    receiving permission to pursue.”Well no wonder the crooks are getting more brazen,  Even if the cops find you they just wave you on through. What next?  A welfare check to make sure they got home safely and weren’t hassled?Threaten to kill someone and steal major property and the police  do nothing. This is what starts vigilante movements.

  • Paul October 17, 2023 (11:51 am)
    Passed them at the bus stop and immediately thought these kids are up to no good.  Then when returning from the post office, 10 minutes later 4 SPD cars were there.  Its wrong for QFC to not want them arrested.  That just tells them its ok to do it again.

  • anonyme October 17, 2023 (11:54 am)
    Why does QFC only want the suspect who stole liquor and punched an employee “identified and trespassed”?  That’s not even a deterrent, much less punishment for theft and assault.  What kind of message does this send, not just to criminals, but to the poor employee who was assaulted?  Why would anyone want to work there under those circumstances?

  • sam-c October 17, 2023 (12:18 pm)
    Wow. Very scary experiences for the victims (driver and QFC employee).  So maddening that teens have gotten so violent in committing these sorts of crimes.   Ugh. I wish I had a good answer.  

  • TJ October 17, 2023 (12:21 pm)
    I’m glad no one was hurt but I’m sick of teenagers terrorizing the community. Where are the parents who are supposed to be raising them right? Teenagers should be in school today, not out committing crimes. They need immediate intervention and to be held accountable for their behavior before something worse happens.

  • waikikigirl October 17, 2023 (12:23 pm)
    Are you kidding me, why, why not?!    the store only wanted the suspects “identified and trespassed,” rather than arrested”

  • Rhonda October 17, 2023 (12:24 pm)
    Any law enforcement officer can pursue a felony violent crime suspect under both the new, modified 2023 state law pursuit guidelines and even the previous, heavily-restricted 2021 guidelines. Under the new law officers do not need to request permission from a supervisor. SPD should have pursued the armed suspects as they were/are an active threat to innocent civilians in the entire region. SPD’s policies are endangering not just Seattle residents but regional residents as well. The suspects could easily continue to commit armed carjackings and/or armed robberies.

  • Jeepney October 17, 2023 (12:29 pm)
    Until criminal behavior is treated accordingly, we will continue to see these types of stories.  I feel for the victims.

