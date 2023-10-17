WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning carjacking; store shoplift-turned-robbery

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

CARJACKING: A woman lost her vehicle to carjackers early this morning near Seacrest/Don Armeni. Our information comes from both archived police/dispatch audio and a summary provided by SPD on request. The victim said three people surrounded her vehicle while she was in the driver seat, pointed a gun at her, pulled her out of the car – a 2022 beige Mercedes SUV with plates that started in CCP – and demanded that she hand over her keys. They got in and took off, with a “dark sedan,” possibly a Nissan, following, She was not hurt. The suspects were described only as teenagers in masks and dark hoodies. Officers subsequently spotted the stolen vehicle and “dark sedan” ot/near Roxbury Safeway; the audio has one officer requesting but not receiving permission to pursue. (We asked SPD about current department policy as pursuits, since state law was loosened earlier this year to allow more of them; an SPD spokesperson provided this link to the department’s own extensive policy.) The vehicles were reported to have been seen “blowing through lights” as they headed eastbound on Roxbury. Meantime, officers recovered some of the victim’s property that had been stolen with the car, apparently including her purse.

SHOPLIFT-TURNED-ROBBERY: This happened in the past hour, according to 911 dispatch. Four teenagers were reported to have stolen liquor from the Westwood Village QFC and punched an employee on their way out, which is what makes it a robbery. Four suspects were spotted at a bus stop on Delridge, “unloading” the suspected stolen property; according to an exchange between dispatch and officers, the store only wanted the suspects “identified and trespassed,” rather than arrested. The employee apparently did not require medical attention, as there is no evidence of an SFD dispatch to that location.