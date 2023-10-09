TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday notes, with low-bridge closure continuing

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, October 9th, observed in our state as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, observed federally as Columbus Day.

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Rain expected today, high in the low 60s. Sunrise today is at 7:19 am; sunset, 6:32 pm.

(Sunday photo by Tony Tschanz)

LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE CONTINUES

Third day of West Seattle low bridge being closed to surface (driving, riding, walking, running, rolling) use, for cylinder work. Free transit rides available – explained in the final paragraphs here.

HIGH-BRIDGE LANE-CLOSURE ALERT

Through tomorrow, SDOT expectss daily lane closures for “preventive maintenance.”

TRANSIT TODAY

Water Taxi – Running on a Sundaay schedule today. < Metro – Regular schedule except for Water Taxi shuttles, which like the boats are on a Sunday schedule today; check advisories here.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

1st Ave. S. Bridge – southeastern route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you've reported to authorities).