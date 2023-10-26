See what student scientists are finding at Fauntleroy Creek

(Photos by Tom Trulin. Above, students locate, identify, and measure lichen on a tree in upper Fauntleroy Creek)

By Judy Pickens

Special to West Seattle Blog

Students have been conducting water-quality research in Fauntleroy Creek since 2002 and this year was no exception. Fourth graders sampled two sites Tuesday to check abundance and diversity of aquatic insects as indicators of water quality. At the same time, a second group of fourth graders, also from Louise Boren STEM K-8, piloted another “real science” study by examining lichen as indicators of air quality.

(Shannon Ninburg demonstrates the importance of recording data as students examine gravel samples from upper Fauntleroy Creek)

Volunteer educator Shannon Ninburg engaged about 30 students in following established protocol to collect and examine substrate samples from the upper and lower creek. They then identified all the macroinvertebrates they found, including the stonefly, mayfly, and other larva that are a major food source for juvenile coho salmon during their year in the creek.

Lindsey Conrad reviews lichen growth forms before students head out to find examples)

Simultaneously, volunteer botanist Lindsey Conrad led another 20 students in examining lichen they found at upper and lower sites near the creek. “Our priority this first year was to refine methodology,” she said. “We want the protocol we use going forward to provide worthwhile data while exposing young students to the excitement of doing hands-on research.”

As has happened every year, students found macroinvertebrates at both sites, though abundance and diversity differed. “Despite the fact that pollution is common in urban waterways, the students found that Fauntleroy Creek supports species that must have clean water to survive,” said Shannon.

Lichen teams found several growth forms at both sites and traced samples to establish baseline sizes. “We’re now assessing how to improve the methodology,” Lindsey said. “Our goal is that the findings of student scientists year after year will reveal what lichen have to tell us about air pollution.”

The Fauntleroy Watershed Council will share study findings and conclusion with specialists who track water and air quality in this region.