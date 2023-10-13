ROAD-WORK ALERT: Delridge Way repaving next week

(SDOT camera image)

The alert is just in from SDOT, for repaving work next week:

Delridge Way SW between SW Genesee St and SW Dakota St

8 AM Mon. October 16 through 5 PM Mon. October 23 *

*Weather permitting

 SDOT will replace several damaged concrete panels in the northbound lanes.

 The northbound bus and travel lanes on this section of Delridge Way SW will be closed 24 hours a day from 8 AM Mon. Oct. 16 to 5 PM Mon. Oct. 23

o During this time, the two southbound lanes will be temporarily converted into one northbound lane and one southbound lane.

o No detours will be in place. Traffic will continue using Delridge Way SW.

 Some on-street parking in the area may be temporarily closed for use byconstruction equipment.

o Any parking restrictions will be posted prior to taking effect.

 Sidewalks will remain open at all times.

This project is comparable to the project SDOT crews completed earlier this year in the southbound lanes of this same section of Delridge Way SW.