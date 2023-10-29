ROAD-WORK ALERT: Crew to work overnight Monday in Highland Park

An overnight-road-work from SDOT for tomorrow night/Tuesday morning:

We are removing the existing traffic markings and painting new ones at the Highland Park Way SW and SW Holden St intersection. This process requires special equipment that is noisy, and we will be working outside our normal construction hours.

When

Monday, October 30 | 7 PM – 5 AM. Please note: This work is weather and temperature dependent, so we may need to shift the date.

What to Expect

We will be running equipment that sounds like a giant vacuum, but no vibration or banging is expected. Noisy work will be done by 10 PM. Alternating traffic lanes will also be closed, but there will always be one lane open for cars to get through.