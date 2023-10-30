Remembering John P. Hendry, 1957-2023

Family and friends are remembering John P. Hendry and sharing this remembrance with the community:

John Paul Hendry

May 19, 1957- February 3, 2023

Born May 19th, 1957 in Seattle at Columbus Hospital, where his late mother Ida Hendry attended school and worked as a nurse. He grew up in West Seattle and studied at South Seattle College. John worked for Auburn School District, where he built strong connections and shared mutual love with his co-workers.

John was loved by all and brought a sense of joy wherever he went. He was known for his contagious laughter which filled the room. He never hesitated to pack up his tools and lend a helping hand. He had a strong love for Seattle sports, especially the Seahawks and the Huskies. He loved spending time and sharing meals with his family and friends. John touched many lives and he will be in our hearts forever.

Preceded in death by his father William Ralph Hendry and his mother Ida Giacomia Hendry. Survived by his daughter Shannon, brother Phil, granddaughters Fiona and Ida, and his nieces and nephews Sacha, Tristan, and Troy.