FERRY-DOCK WORK: Fauntleroy repairs, repaving tonight and Tuesday night

October 30, 2023 11:10 am
Received this morning from Washington State Ferries:

As part of our ongoing efforts to preserve the Fauntleroy terminal until it can be replaced, there will be night-time construction work at the terminal today, Monday, October 30, and tomorrow, Tuesday, October 31, to replace timber decking in the exit lanes. Last spring, we put a steel plate where timber decking and asphalt had failed and now crews will repair the deck and repave the area. Construction work will occur from 7:00 p.m. – 4:00 a.m. both nights, with loud work only occurring between 7-10 p.m. The location of the work will require that we single lane offload the vessel and reduce the holding lanes a bit. This could cause some service delays on the route due to the construction.

As for the dock-replacement project, that’s not expected to start construction before 2027. Here’s our most-recent report.

