West Seattle, Washington

09 Monday

57℉

UPDATE: 4.3 earthquake in North Sound, felt here

October 8, 2023 7:29 pm
|      59 COMMENTS
 |   Earthquake | West Seattle news

7:29 PM: Multiple readers are reporting they felt an earthquake. Preliminary report is a 4.2, southeast of Marrowstone, in the North Sound. Tsunami **NOT** expected.

7:40 PM: The magnitude has been revised to 4.5.

7:45 PM: And another revision – 4.3.

8:23 PM: Checking the archives, last quake felt in our area was a 2.2 microquake nine months ago, 16 miles beneath California/Dawson. … That’s a lot shallower than tonight’s quake; according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network‘s event page, this one was 35 miles down.

8:37 PM: A reader comment reminds us to mention two things:
-If this reminds you to take just one simple preparedness step, know the location of your closest Emergency Communication Hub.
-The annual statewide ShakeOut earthquake drill is coming up October 19th.

8:50 PM: A few more notes – did you know Alki has a seismogram? Left side of this screengrab is how the 7:21 pm quake looked there:

And for even more data related to this quake, here’s its USGS page.

Share This

59 Replies to "UPDATE: 4.3 earthquake in North Sound, felt here"

  • Jules October 8, 2023 (7:31 pm)
    Reply

    Felt it in the Admiral area!

  • joel October 8, 2023 (7:32 pm)
    Reply

    felt our building wiggle here at california and hanson 

  • alkiwendy October 8, 2023 (7:33 pm)
    Reply

    Felt it on Alki.

  • Was that what I thought it was? October 8, 2023 (7:33 pm)
    Reply

    Felt it in Seaview. 

  • CH October 8, 2023 (7:33 pm)
    Reply

    https://earthquake.usgs.gov/data/shakealert/

  • A.M October 8, 2023 (7:35 pm)
    Reply

    Yes. Felt it along Avalon area.

  • Lindsay October 8, 2023 (7:35 pm)
    Reply

    Felt in high point. My chair shook and my TV wobbled. Subtle enough I thought I imagined it.

  • Kriss October 8, 2023 (7:36 pm)
    Reply

    Felt the rumble then  a loud bang! In S Everett

  • Narbor heights October 8, 2023 (7:36 pm)
    Reply

    Felt it in north arbor heights. Felt like the couch moved side to side twice. 

  • Marty October 8, 2023 (7:37 pm)
    Reply

    Where’s the TV news reporting? Even a small quake puts me on edge!

  • Amy October 8, 2023 (7:37 pm)
    Reply

    Felt it at Highpoint! 

  • Taylor October 8, 2023 (7:39 pm)
    Reply

    Felt it near west seattle stadium. 

  • Deb October 8, 2023 (7:40 pm)
    Reply

    Felt it in South Delridge. Felt the rumble in my chair and looked up to see hanging items swaying. 4.5 showing now 

  • BarbJ October 8, 2023 (7:41 pm)
    Reply

    Felt it in High Point area, walls were kind of bendy. Reported on usgs site too. 

  • Roxy October 8, 2023 (7:41 pm)
    Reply

    Felt a quick jerk in Westwood.   My first thought –  “Was that…an earthquake?” Sure was.  They upgraded it to 4.5, epicenter near Port Townsend. 

  • anonymouse October 8, 2023 (7:42 pm)
    Reply

    Felt it in Arbor Heights!

  • Chan Wall October 8, 2023 (7:43 pm)
    Reply

    Felt it in Capitol Hill

  • Robin Sinner October 8, 2023 (7:48 pm)
    Reply

    My cat noticed it before I did in Seaview.

  • Ryan October 8, 2023 (7:48 pm)
    Reply

    Felt slight moving in Lynnwood and heard from family in Marysville their couch moved!!!

  • YJ October 8, 2023 (7:48 pm)
    Reply

    Felt it in Ballard area. My bed was shaking sideways for a good 10seconds (scared the crap out of me)

  • Tere October 8, 2023 (7:50 pm)
    Reply

    Felt a strong jolt in Edmonds.

  • M. M. October 8, 2023 (7:51 pm)
    Reply

    Felt in Lynnwood

  • Cathy October 8, 2023 (7:51 pm)
    Reply

    Felt in Kenmore, WA. On the 4th floor. My recliner shook back and forth. It was a good one.

  • Allison October 8, 2023 (7:52 pm)
    Reply

    Felt it in Loyal Heights. Felt several jolts and things started swaying. My parrot was dozing on a hanging perch nearby and woke up when her perch started swinging, and made concerned noises.

  • Chris October 8, 2023 (7:52 pm)
    Reply

    Camano Island house shook. So did I.

  • Wen October 8, 2023 (7:52 pm)
    Reply

    Felt it in Highland Park! 

  • AN October 8, 2023 (7:53 pm)
    Reply

    it felt like something Bumped my house. 

  • Danny R October 8, 2023 (7:55 pm)
    Reply

    Felt a gentle swaying of our apartment building in Issaquah

  • somename October 8, 2023 (7:57 pm)
    Reply

    Felt in Mountlake Terrace. Monitors and lamp swayed, building ..”vibrated”? Thought I’d mixed up my meds.

  • H.R. October 8, 2023 (8:00 pm)
    Reply

    Felt it in Port Angeles 

  • Raegan October 8, 2023 (8:01 pm)
    Reply

    Felt in South Delridge. I thought someone slammed the door too hard!

  • Eric October 8, 2023 (8:03 pm)
    Reply

    Couch moved on Alki, few people outside seemed to notice.

  • Peter October 8, 2023 (8:04 pm)
    Reply

    I felt it in my house by Lincoln Park/Fauntleroy. 

  • Patt October 8, 2023 (8:04 pm)
    Reply

    North Admiral – A little like someone kicked the side of the building…if the building was the storage shed. 

  • Michelle October 8, 2023 (8:05 pm)
    Reply

    Felt it in Belltown … thought it was lighter then a 4.5

  • David October 8, 2023 (8:06 pm)
    Reply

    was felt on Orcas island,jolted my chair to one side.

  • guitarguy October 8, 2023 (8:07 pm)
    Reply

    I was working in my office and felt a subtle motion…and I thought, “Could this be a mild earthquake?…..Nah, couldn’t be.”  But it was!

  • Joe October 8, 2023 (8:11 pm)
    Reply

    Felt here in Des Moines while resting but wife didn’t feel it😕

  • kay October 8, 2023 (8:18 pm)
    Reply

    felt the rumble in Snohomish, saw my glass door shaking for a good few seconds

  • Greg October 8, 2023 (8:24 pm)
    Reply

    WSB has reported the Communication hubs in the past.  In Upper Fauntleroy I look to the Lutheran Church on Thistle. 

  • Angie October 8, 2023 (8:28 pm)
    Reply

    The couch I was on shook for a second — West Seattle across from Westwood Village.

  • Dave October 8, 2023 (8:28 pm)
    Reply

    Felt in Kingston!  I first looked for an explosion or a big tree crashing into our house, then watched our windows shake for several seconds!

  • miws October 8, 2023 (8:46 pm)
    Reply

    I didn’t feel it in the New Holly/Othello station area. —Mike

  • Julian October 8, 2023 (9:07 pm)
    Reply

    I’m in Alaska Junction and I and my partner did not feel a thing. 

  • Elle October 8, 2023 (9:13 pm)
    Reply

    I was driving and didn’t feel a thing, but when I got home our circuit breaker was down! 

  • Pauline October 8, 2023 (9:15 pm)
    Reply

    Didn’t feel it at all. Maybe I was preoccupied in conversation with family that I didn’t look at my surroundings to notice objects moved lol. I’m in high point lol

  • ITotallyAgreeWithYou October 8, 2023 (9:17 pm)
    Reply

    Felt it on Queen Anne. Subtle enough that I too thought I might have imagined it.

  • Hg October 8, 2023 (9:20 pm)
    Reply

    Our house rattled on Genesee Hill. I didn’t feel it, but heard it – a knocking sound from the house moving but I didn’t know was an earthquake at the time. 

  • Harmon Voice October 8, 2023 (9:23 pm)
    Reply

    Definitely felt it here in Cap Hill — shook my apartment pretty good….. doesn’t help my nerves knowing I’m on the 6th floor….

  • Marie D October 8, 2023 (9:41 pm)
    Reply

    Although slight, it was real. I’m in the Central District, Seattle. Wowzer’s -reminded me of my days in California.  

  • jim October 8, 2023 (10:00 pm)
    Reply

    Felt it here in the Arroyos but wasn’t sure it was a quake or a truck going by.

  • Rhonda October 8, 2023 (10:05 pm)
    Reply

    Got rattled hard here on vacation on South Whidbey Island. It felt like a large explosion nearby until the shaking afterwards.

  • Alki Mom October 8, 2023 (10:15 pm)
    Reply

    I didn’t feel it at all. Hoping that’s a sign that my house is very earthquake ready

  • Olympia guy October 9, 2023 (6:22 am)
    Reply

    Noticed one small thump through the bed on 2nd floor in Olympia, so it got as far as here.  I knew it was too strong to be from construction or a car door slamming — the intensity of it wasn’t much worse than that. But those loud ambient sounds never come “up” from below, so you knew it had to be a quake. 

  • HRS Mom October 9, 2023 (7:18 am)
    Reply

    Holy Rosary School has a seismograph monitored by multiple agencies. The earthquake appears on the left side of the page at this link: https://holyrosaryws.org/seismogram-viewer/

  • Peter October 9, 2023 (7:37 am)
    Reply

    Did not feel it in upper Gatewood, but one of my cats was freaked out about something. 

  • Graciano October 9, 2023 (7:55 am)
    Reply

    Didn’t feel anything, seems some of you are more sensitive to the cosmic energy. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.