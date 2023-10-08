UPDATE: 4.3 earthquake in North Sound, felt here

7:29 PM: Multiple readers are reporting they felt an earthquake. Preliminary report is a 4.2, southeast of Marrowstone, in the North Sound. Tsunami **NOT** expected.

7:40 PM: The magnitude has been revised to 4.5.

7:45 PM: And another revision – 4.3.

8:23 PM: Checking the archives, last quake felt in our area was a 2.2 microquake nine months ago, 16 miles beneath California/Dawson. … That’s a lot shallower than tonight’s quake; according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network‘s event page, this one was 35 miles down.

8:37 PM: A reader comment reminds us to mention two things:

-If this reminds you to take just one simple preparedness step, know the location of your closest Emergency Communication Hub.

-The annual statewide ShakeOut earthquake drill is coming up October 19th.

8:50 PM: A few more notes – did you know Alki has a seismogram? Left side of this screengrab is how the 7:21 pm quake looked there:

And for even more data related to this quake, here’s its USGS page.