YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle High School PTSA welcoming auction donors, attendees

The West Seattle High School PTSA hopes you can help – they’re bringing back the annual auction event and seeking both attendees and donors. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share:

Dear West Seattle Community,

We are excited to announce the return of our annual auction to support WSHS students and staff! Please plan to join us at The Tailgate Auction on Saturday, November 4, from 6 pm to 9 pm at Dakota Place Park (4304 SW Dakota Street).

Why do we need an auction?

As you know, Seattle Public Schools is facing an enormous budget shortfall and funding is limited for the programs we know our students need.

The WSHS PTSA is making every effort to fund the academic and classroom supports we have long taken for granted at West Seattle High School. Until last year, we benefited from a levy that funded a robust tutoring program, including school-day, after-school, and Saturday tutoring. Last year, we were able—through your generous donations—to fund a monthly staffed Saturday Study Hall that benefited an average of 100 students each session!

What will the funds be used for?

This year, we are hoping to fully meet the academic needs of our students. Our goals are to:

-Fully fund staffed Saturday School

-Bring back after-school study hall tutoring two days a week

-Bring back credit recovery in-person summer school

-Fund classroom and student club needs through PTSA mini-grants

Ambitious, I know!

How can you help?

–Get your tickets to the Tailgate Auction now. Make it a night out with your WSHS friends!

–Donate an item for the auction. Do you own a business or have a special skill (artist, talented chef, etc.)? Can you offer gift certificates, services (photographer, home improvement, etc.), sports tickets, theater tickets, vacation home stays, or other unique experiences?

–Make a tax-deductible gift to support our goals.

Thank you for supporting WSHS students and staff!