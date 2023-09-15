WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANTS: 2 brunch notes for this weekend

Thinking about weekend brunch?

SKYLARK BRINGS BACK BRUNCH: The restaurant, bar, and entertainment venue at 3803 Delridge Way SW is bringing back brunch starting this weekend:

It’s been a long time coming, but we are finally ready to start slinging eggs and pouring those mimosas again! Starting this Saturday and Sunday, 10:00-3:00, we’ll be offering our house-smoked meats, house made gravy and hollandaise, breakfast tacos, Benedicts, Smoked Bloody Marys, 7 Roasters Coffee, breakfast cocktails, Macrina Bakery Bread and plenty more, all made with the love that you’ve come to expect from us! We’ll also have the SEAHAWKS on the BIG SCREEN this Sunday. Plus there’s gluten-free and veggie options, as well as something for the kiddos!

It’s sort of a soft re-launch, according to the Skylark announcement: “We’ll have a whole new staff for this so please be patient and feel free to share your feedback. We will be limiting modifications for the first few weeks as well as not doing online ordering while our crew gets things dialed in, but will always do our best to accommodate our guests’ needs.”

CIRCA SKIPS SATURDAY: No Saturday brunch at Circa in The Admiral District tomorrow because, co-proprietor Gretchen tells us, Team Circa is running in the Orca Half half-marathon – and afterward, they’ll have a staff party. But Circa WILL reopen for Saturday dinner.