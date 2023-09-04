WEST SEATTLE LABOR DAY 2023: What to know today

(Late summer’s classic flower – a dahlia, photographed by Susan Whiting Kemp)

Good morning! Holiday notes:

TRANSIT/TRAFFIC

–Metro is on a Sunday schedule

–West Seattle Water Taxi is also on a Sunday schedule

–Sound Transit buses and light rail are on Sunday schedules too

-If you’re going to an area of the city with pay-station street parking, there’s no charge today

-Check local traffic cams here, citywide cams here

HAPPENING TODAY/TONIGHT

Last day of the season for city outdoor aquatic facilities – After today, city-run wading pools, sprayparks, and outdoor pools are all closed until next year – so it’s your last day for Colman Pool, open noon-7 pm, and Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm. The forecast so far doesn’t seem to meet the bar for opening Lincoln Park’s wading pool, but the hotline (206-684-7796) will say for sure after 9 am.

Last scheduled night of the season for 10 pm closure and beach fires at Alki

Community stand-up paddleboarding – Alki Kayak Tours’ weekly 6 pm SUP event is scheduled from Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW) at 6 pm.

Art on the Corner – artist’s home-studio sale benefiting food banks, ~8:30 am-5:30 pm at 39th/Holden

NOT HAPPENING TODAY

Banking (holiday)

U.S. Postal Service (holiday)

Libraries (closed)

Many Parks facilities (here’s the list)

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET

Partly sunny by afternoon, with a high in the upper 60s. Sunrise will be at 6:31 am, sunset at 7:43 pm.