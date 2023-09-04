WEST SEATTLE LABOR DAY 2023: What to know today

(Late summer’s classic flower – a dahlia, photographed by Susan Whiting Kemp)
Good morning! Holiday notes:
TRANSIT/TRAFFIC
–Metro is on a Sunday schedule
–West Seattle Water Taxi is also on a Sunday schedule
–Sound Transit buses and light rail are on Sunday schedules too
-If you’re going to an area of the city with pay-station street parking, there’s no charge today
-Check local traffic cams here, citywide cams here
HAPPENING TODAY/TONIGHT
Last day of the season for city outdoor aquatic facilities – After today, city-run wading pools, sprayparks, and outdoor pools are all closed until next year – so it’s your last day for Colman Pool, open noon-7 pm, and Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm. The forecast so far doesn’t seem to meet the bar for opening Lincoln Park’s wading pool, but the hotline (206-684-7796) will say for sure after 9 am.
Last scheduled night of the season for 10 pm closure and beach fires at Alki
Community stand-up paddleboarding – Alki Kayak Tours’ weekly 6 pm SUP event is scheduled from Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW) at 6 pm.
Art on the Corner – artist’s home-studio sale benefiting food banks, ~8:30 am-5:30 pm at 39th/Holden
NOT HAPPENING TODAY
Banking (holiday)
U.S. Postal Service (holiday)
Libraries (closed)
Many Parks facilities (here’s the list)
WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET
Partly sunny by afternoon, with a high in the upper 60s. Sunrise will be at 6:31 am, sunset at 7:43 pm.
