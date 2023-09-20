West Seattle, Washington

STILL MISSING: Search continues for Jim Price

September 20, 2023 3:01 pm
It’s going on two days now since 86-year-old Jim Price was last seen on Pigeon Point. Since we first published word of his disappearance, he’s become the subject of a Silver Alert:

Family and friends are anxious for any leads and are circulating his photo and information far and wide. He was last seen 6:30 to 7 pm Monday night in the 3600 block of 23rd SW [map] and may have been headed for the Senior Center of West Seattle in The Junction. Call 911 if you see/find him and refer to the SPD case # on the poster, 23-271803.

