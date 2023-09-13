West Seattle, Washington

RETURNING: Southwest Library back to ‘regular’ hours starting today

September 13, 2023 11:43 am
Thanks to Thomas for sending the tip and photo.

Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) returns to regular hours starting today. It was one of four Seattle Public Library branches around the city that had special summer hours these past three months “to reduce heat-related closures and provide more cooler morning open hours for patrons by opening and closing these branches two hours earlier two days a week.” The highlight of the reinstated regular hours: The branch is open until 8 pm Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

