Memorial planned Thursday for Donald J. Smith, 52

Family and friends will gather Thursday to celebrate the life of Donny Smith. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with his community:

Donald “Donny” John Smith, 52, a man who was deeply loved by many, passed away unexpectedly on September 3rd, 2023.

His larger-than-life, magnetic personality touched thousands of people. He is survived by the love of his life Megan, his two astounding daughters Sadie and Stella, as well as his mother Ann (Ward) Smith, brothers Garrett and Johnny Smith, sisters Maggie Downer (Brian) and Pauline Elam (Ethan), and his beloved dog Claire. He is preceded in death by his father Gary Smith and his grandparents.

Donny was born in Seattle and spent his childhood on Vashon Island, later graduating from Kennedy Catholic High School in 1988 with many lifelong friends and lots of great stories. After high school, his love of connecting with people led him to Alaska Airlines, where he was a devoted flight attendant for 34 years. Flying the skies also brought him to his love, Megan Blix, where they bonded over their shared interests of the Seattle Mariners, snow skiing, traveling, and gathering with friends. Donny and Megan were then blessed with their two beautiful daughters, who were the center of his universe. He had immense love for his family and was an amazing father. His passion for new adventures, whether it was bicycling, boating, or playing card games, always ended in great stories and laughs. He was the favorite carpool dad, and always involved with the girls’ schools and activities.

A true helper, he could often be found lending a hand to a neighbor, and was always generous with his time. Donny will be best remembered as having the unique ability to relate to anyone who crossed his path. Without fail, he would show them genuine interest and make them feel important, whether you were his close friend, family member, or stranger sitting next to him at a Mariners game. His magnetic personality changed the atmosphere in any room he stepped into, and you couldn’t help laughing even if his jokes were sometimes slightly inappropriate. Somehow, he was able to get away with anything. Donny forever changed the lives of those who were lucky enough to know him and the world will not be the same with him gone. He will be profoundly missed as a loving husband, a father his children adored, a devoted son and brother, a favorite uncle, and a genuine friend. “I lava you.”

A memorial service and celebration of Donny’s life will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in West Seattle on September 14th at 10:30 am. A reception will follow at 12:30 pm at the Alaska Care Retreat. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alaska Airlines Employee Assistance Fund or to support the continued education of his daughters through the following links.

www.alaskaeaf.org

Sadie Smith College Fund

Stella Smith College Fund

Service: Holy Rosary Catholic Church: 4139 42nd Ave SW

Reception: Alaska Care Retreat: 1555 4th Ave S.

Cards to: 5057 SW Stevens St, Seattle, WA 98116

Please share memories, photos & condolences of Donny on the Tribute Page at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Donny-Smith

Care & Arrangements Entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home – West Seattle