UPDATE: Guardian One up for possible Jim Price sighting that didn’t pan out

9:31 AM: The Guardian One helicopter circled Gatewood and Upper Fauntleroy – including our HQ – for a bit (they’ve just cleared). One reader reports there was a PA announcement about looking for a missing person. We’re trying to confirm whether it was a possible Jim Price sighting, since “silver alert” was mentioned.

9:34 AM: Recorded dispatch audio confirms it was a possible sighting of Jim Price.

9:47 AM: The original report was a possible sighting near Delridge/Holden.

9:52 AM: SPD just confirmed to us that officers made contact with the person who was the subject of the report but it was NOT Jim, so that’s why the helicopter moved on.

P.S. In comments, Bill includes this link to a website set up about the search for Jim.