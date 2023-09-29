West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Taste of West Seattle winners!

September 29, 2023 4:17 pm
(Photos by WSFB board member Nicole Lutomski)

The Hall at Fauntleroy was full of tastiness last night as the West Seattle Food Bank fundraiser Taste of West Seattle returned to its original format, with dozens of local food and beverage purveyors serving tastes and sips to attendees. While WSFB was the biggest winner of the night, some of the participants went home winners too, as attendees got the chance to vote on their favorites. WSFB development director Breanna Bushaw sent us the list:

Best Savory: Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes

Best Vegetarian: Aroy Mak Thai
Best Beverage: Aroy Mak Thai – yes, they won two!
Best Sweet: Dolcetta Artisan Sweets
Best Pour (Wine & Beer): Darby Winery

If you missed the event, you can of course support WSFB any time – here’s how.

