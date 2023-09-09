COUNTDOWN: 2 weeks until fall Recycle Roundup

(WSB photo from spring Recycle Roundup last April)

If you’re doing fall cleaning and finding things you no longer need, remember that the fall Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church is now just two weeks away – 9 am to 3 pm Saturday, September 23. The list of what Recycle Roundup partner 1 Green Planet will and won’t accept this time is available – see it here. (More than 60 items on the “will accept” list, only 20 on the “won’t.”) It’s free to drive up, ride up, walk up, and drop off your item(s); the church is at 9140 California SW.