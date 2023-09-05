BIZNOTE: Tony’s Market status

(WSB file photo)

Lots of questions in the past week or so about the status of Tony’s Market, the independent seasonal produce-and-more store under the red, white, and green tent at 35th/Barton. By this weekend, it seemed clear that the market had stopped selling produce for the year, as the merchandise had all been cleared out, but we wanted to reach proprietor Joey Genzale to be sure. Today by phone, he confirmed to WSB that the market is closed for the season, but he says he’ll be back as usual for pre-Halloween pumpkin sales, followed by Christmas trees in November and December. No start date for pumpkin sales yet; we’ll check back.

P.S. There’s now a Mexican-food truck on the lot, according to Ross at nearby West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW; WSB sponsor). We’ll be checking on that soon.