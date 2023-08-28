YOU CAN HELP: Benefit Thursday for Southgate Roller Rink manager

If you’ve skated at our area’s only roller rink – Southgate, in White Center – you might know manager Katie. She’s fighting cancer, and the rink is hosting a benefit 8:30-11 pm Thursday night (August 31st) to help her win that fight:

Let’s raise some money to help our good friend and manager Katie! This is a 21+ fundraising event. There will be A RAFFLE featuring donations by local businesses and artists! Music by DJ Josh and a special live music performance by MAN PLUS! The admission is $25 and free skate rental. 100% of the admission will go to Katie and will be matched by Southgate.

Katie has been taking care of everyone else and always puts their needs before herself. She will beat cancer and in the meantime let’s raise some money to cover her rent, living expenses, and medical bills!

If you are unable to attend, this is the link to the gofundme: gofundme.com/f/r9kgn-help-katie-beat-cancer