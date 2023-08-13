Wildfire smoke returning to West Seattle

While out on errands, we started getting messages from people wondering about a smoky smell in the air and noting there are no local fires on the Real-Time 911 log. Yes, it’s apparently wildfire smoke again – take a look at not only the view from Don Armeni Boat Ramp a short time ago (the Cascades aren’t visible), but also the air quality readings. The Washington Smoke Information website also foresaw smoke from the Sourdough fire heading to the west side of the Cascades, with wind out of the north/northeast (which is how it’s blowing right now).