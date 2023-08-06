WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 16 notes!

(Gray Saturday ends with pink-sunset surprise – photo by Javier Fosado)

Welcome to Sunday! Here’s what’s on the list:

LAST DAY OF SUMMER SCRAMBLE: The pirate-themed West Seattle scavenger hunt ends at 7 tonight, but you can still get in on it today.

WEST SEATTLE GLASS FLOAT HUNT: 23 of the first 50 were still waiting to be found as of late last night.

BICYCLING FOR EVERYONE: Outdoors for All is presenting an adaptive-cycling demonstration on Beach Drive at Constellation Park, 10 am-2 pm.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is happening between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering summer produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, plants, more. Here’s today’s vendor list.

SUMMER SUNDAYS IN THE ALLEY: 10 am-4 pm behind Carmilia’s (4528 California SW): “Vintage, Art, Music, and Street Tacos” – new weekly event in August. Plus today, Lovely & Dapper Desserts will be there with mini-cakes.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm daily through Labor Day, shine or rain. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

E.C. HUGHES WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (2805 SW Holden)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, this outdoor salt-water pool is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

NO ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS TODAY: Volunteers are busy with Seafair today but lighthouse tours will resume NEXT Sunday.

HIGHLAND PARK CARS: Meet photographers Peter de Lory and Franklin Stauffer as their exhibit opens at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), 3-5 pm.

POP-UP TREATS: 3-6 pm, Butter Half Cakes will be at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW).

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: At C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Paul Gerard performs, 3-5 pm.

(Saturday photo by David Hutchinson)

BLUE ANGELS: One last Seafair airshow, scheduled for 3:20-4:30 pm, taking off from (and returning to) Boeing Field.

SUNSET GONG BATH & MEDITATION: 7:30 pm at Lowman Beach (7017 Beach Drive SW) – details in our calendar listing. $25 suggested donation.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Something for our calendar – one-time or recurring? Email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!