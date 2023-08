Haven’t planned out your Sunday yet? Alice Kuder says her pirate-themed Summer Scramble scavenger hunt has one more day to go – until 7 pm Sunday – and it’s not too late to sign up:

69 teams of pirate hunters are scouring West Seattle this weekend in search of cache pouches! Each one leads to booty from local businesses. There’s still time to join in this FREE fun. Go to bit.ly/Summer-Scramble to register your team.