REMINDER: West Seattle Glass Float Hunt starts Saturday

Just received this reminder to share with you – the second-ever West Seattle Glass Float Hunt starts tomorrow (Saturday, August 5):

FINDERS KEEPERS! This is what you’re looking for:

Starting Saturday, August 5th, 100 glass floats will be hidden throughout West Seattle: Alki to Roxbury, the Sound to the Duwamish. If you find one, it’s yours! Please be mindful of the environment when hunting. Outside floats will be in public spaces, not on private property. One float per household, per year.

Share your hunting experience(s) for a chance for it to be reposted! Regardless of finding one or not, let’s hear about it! What new places have you discovered? Tag @westseattlejunction @westseattlechamber on Instagram.

This event is brought to you by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce and the West Seattle Junction Association from the money raised through Reunited T-shirts last year. Avalon Glassworks made each individual glass float with a pattern never to be recreated! Pecos Pit sponsored the tags, which we are so grateful for.

HAPPY HUNTING!