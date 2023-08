Sent by Christine:

Just want to get the word out that we have had an increase in criminal activity on the 3200 block of 44th Ave SW. (Tuesday) night someone entered our garage and stole a men’s bicycle, a cordless drill, a blower and hedge trimmer, two skateboards, and the batteries and chargers to the garden tools and drill. Two other neighbors have had similar incidents in the last two weeks. We are filing a police report. Just want others to be aware and to keep doors locked.