WEDNESDAY: Another West Seattle ‘civic conversation’ about AI

Two months ago, West Seattleite James Boutin invited community members to join him for a “civic conversation” about artificial intelligence (AI), which has seemingly suddenly burst into the spotlight for so many industries and other facets of life. He’s doing it again tomorrow, so if you’re interested in talking about AI, join him at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) 5-7 pm tomorrow (Wednesday, August 23). He explains, “Advances in artificial intelligence technology are occurring at lightning speed – much faster than the general public can keep up with. … I believe civic conversations about AI can help us practice democracy, build community, and improve our understanding and humane use of AI.” You can register to save a spot, free, by going here.