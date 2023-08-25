TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, August 25th.

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Chance of rain today before sun takes over, with a high around 80. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:18 am; sunset will be at 8:03 pm.

WEEKEND ALERTS/CLOSURES

–California SW between Admiral Way and SW College will be closed most of Saturday for the Admiral Funktion street party, scheduled for 11 am-10 pm (but setup will start earlier and breakdown will last later).

-In White Center, 16th SW will be closed most of Saturday between Roxbury and SW 100th for the WC Block Party.

-From 9 pm tonight until early Monday, Highway 518 eastbound, east of Burien, will be closed again (so if that’s your route to the airport, Southcenter, I-405, etc., you’ll need to find another way).

-One other major regional closure this weekend – Highway 520 between Seattle and Bellevue, 11 pm tonight until early Monday.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro – regular schedule – check here for advisories.

Water Taxi – regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service. Check Vessel Watch to see where the boats are.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low-bridge cam:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

