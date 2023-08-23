COUNTDOWN: 3 days until Admiral Funktion street party. Here’s who you’ll see in the booths

This Saturday, the second annual Admiral Funktion street party, presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, will take over California SW between Admiral Way and College Street. You’ve seen the music lineup. Today, we have the vendor lineup – the businesses and organizations you’ll see in booths along the street:

Alair

Southpaw Barber Shop

Inner Alchemy

Seattle Dive Tours

SW Historical Society/Save the Stone Cottage

West Seattle Food Bank

Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce

Admiral Church

Pearsall Properties

The Little Merle

Hawthorne Massage and Self Care

CrossFit West Seattle

Seattle Yarn

Row House West Seattle

Admiral Neighborhood Association

Honey Girl Books

Ma’ono

ANA says Seattle City Council District 1 candidates Maren Costa and Rob Saka will have booths too. And the year-round local businesses in the festival zone, and nearby, will be happy to welcome you, both during the Admiral Funktion and afterward.

The forecast looks sunny and warm as the festival starts at 11 am Saturday (August 26th); it will continue until about 10 pm. The festival is free, but if you can afford to support it – permits and production are costly – the ANA is crowdfunding, with wristbands good for discounts at local venues if you donate $25 (or more) – go here. (The ANA is an official nonprofit, so your donation is tax-deductible.) See you in Admiral on Saturday!