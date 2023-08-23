COUNTDOWN: 3 days until Admiral Funktion street party. Here’s who you’ll see in the booths

This Saturday, the second annual Admiral Funktion street party, presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, will take over California SW between Admiral Way and College Street. You’ve seen the music lineup. Today, we have the vendor lineup – the businesses and organizations you’ll see in booths along the street:
Alair
Southpaw Barber Shop
Inner Alchemy
Seattle Dive Tours
SW Historical Society/Save the Stone Cottage
West Seattle Food Bank
Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce
Admiral Church
Pearsall Properties
The Little Merle
Hawthorne Massage and Self Care
CrossFit West Seattle
Seattle Yarn
Row House West Seattle
Admiral Neighborhood Association
Honey Girl Books
Ma’ono
ANA says Seattle City Council District 1 candidates Maren Costa and Rob Saka will have booths too. And the year-round local businesses in the festival zone, and nearby, will be happy to welcome you, both during the Admiral Funktion and afterward.
The forecast looks sunny and warm as the festival starts at 11 am Saturday (August 26th); it will continue until about 10 pm. The festival is free, but if you can afford to support it – permits and production are costly – the ANA is crowdfunding, with wristbands good for discounts at local venues if you donate $25 (or more) – go here. (The ANA is an official nonprofit, so your donation is tax-deductible.) See you in Admiral on Saturday!
