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One more week to register for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026!

April 15, 2026 9:07 pm
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 |   Community Garage Sale Day | West Seattle news

One week from tonight – at 11 pm Wednesday, April 22 – registration for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026 ends, and our sale map/list work begins. We’re going on 375 sales so far, so this year’s tally will certainly top 400 – how many more depends on the number of would-be sellers waiting till the last minute to decide. Amazing variety of sales again this year as usual, and a long list of interesting items we’ve noted while reviewing and proofreading listings. Among the latest: Alpaca scarves, a drone, a crab pot, a vintage alto saxophone, a handmade iron wine rack, a dory, classic typewriters, an outboard motor … If you have something nobody is likely to find anywhere else, be sure to mention it in your up-to-20-word listing when you register, which you can do right here, right now.

THE BASICS: WSCGSD, founded in 2005 and coordinated by WSB since 2008, is the second Saturday in May – Saturday, May 9, 9 am-3 pm (you’re welcome to start earlier and/or end later, just include that in your listing; if you plan to continue Sunday, mention that too), sales of all sizes, all over West Seattle (and a bit south – we have some in White Center, South Park, and Top Hat too). We’ll make the map and list available online one week in advance (so look here on May 2).

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