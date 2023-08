(Reader photos sent by Julie)

3:28 PM: Texters say at least one of the ramps to 509 at the end of the Roxbury corridor is closed because of that fire. SFD calls it a “brush fire” so far and says it’s affecting the ramp to northbound 509 at Cloverdale.

4:10 PM: SFD says the fire’s out and the last two engines on scene will be wrapping up their work.