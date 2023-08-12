West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound West Seattle Bridge ramp to 99 blocked

August 12, 2023 4:58 pm
4:58 PM: Thanks for the texted tip: The ramp from the eastbound West Seattle Bridge to northbound Highway 99 is blocked. Neither WSDOT nor SDOT had anything in their traffic alerts but we flagged them on Twitter/X and now the live camera has swung around to show something involving two buses:

5:14 PM: SDOT’s traffic center has spun the camera away without any explanation of this incident so far, so we won’t know when it ends, but just know if you’re heading east you MIGHT need extra time.

