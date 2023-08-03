SURVEY: Washington State Ferries has questions for you

(July photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

With one of only two state-ferry docks in the city of Seattle – the only one in a primarily residential neighborhood – West Seattle has a unique role in the system. So Washington State Ferries is hoping you’ll answer a survey about when, how, and where you use its boats. It’s part of a passenger-demographic study that WSF plans to send to the state Legislature in December. You can take the survey in English or in Spanish, or by phone (English at 877-586-1133; Spanish at 833-716-0236). This survey is open through the end of the month.