SURVEY: Washington State Ferries has questions for you

August 3, 2023 7:06 pm
(July photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

With one of only two state-ferry docks in the city of Seattle – the only one in a primarily residential neighborhood – West Seattle has a unique role in the system. So Washington State Ferries is hoping you’ll answer a survey about when, how, and where you use its boats. It’s part of a passenger-demographic study that WSF plans to send to the state Legislature in December. You can take the survey in English or in Spanish, or by phone (English at 877-586-1133; Spanish at 833-716-0236). This survey is open through the end of the month.

  • Jess Hagenah August 3, 2023 (7:17 pm)
    Just tried calling the number in English and it doesn’t work. 

