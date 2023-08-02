SEAFAIR 2023: Blue Angels arrive after West Seattle flyby

Thanks to David Hutchinson for the photo above – he sent it just before 2 pm, noting, “Just watched the Blue Angels circle out over Puget Sound and fly past Alki Beach on their way back toward town.” About an hour before the U.S. Navy demonstration team’s fighter jets arrived, their support plane Fat Albert touched down – Jamie Kinney sent this from Boeing Field:

This is the first time that Blue Angels’ history-making #3 pilot Lt. Amanda Lee, will be flying over Seattle. The Blue Angels go up for practice tomorrow, then airshows Friday-Sunday – the schedule is on the Seafair website.