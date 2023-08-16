Remembering Jack Blondin, 1939-2023

Family and friends are remembering Jack Blondin, and sharing this with the community:

September 20, 1939 – August 2, 2023

Jack passed away peacefully at home with family after an 11-year battle with multiple myeloma. He was born in 1939 in Tacoma to John and Mildred Blondin along with his sister Anne and brother Kring (both deceased). His family followed his father’s job as a Civil Engineer to Hawaii, San Francisco, Elmer City, Mill Valley, Bremerton, and Kelowna, BC, where he graduated high school. He graduated in Economics from the UW, Seattle, where he met Linda Berry, and they married in 1964.

His passion was being on the water, boating throughout the San Juans and the Canadian Gulf Islands. He started as a Sea Scout, founded Far East Yachts, owned a marine electronics company, and joined Seattle Yacht Club, where he made many life-long friends and held the offices of Staff Captain, Quartermaster, Treasurer, Trustee, and was awarded the prestigious Carl Zecher award for outstanding service.

A financial advisor with Merrill Lynch in Seattle for 34 years, he brought a conservative approach and personal concern for the success of his clients. He volunteered with Junior Achievement to prepare young people to succeed in life.

Jack and Linda traveled extensively in Europe and Asia, which opened his eyes to the fact people have the same wish for peace and a good life for their families the world over. Retirement brought long summers on the boat, an annual return to Hawaii, and lots of playing dress-up with granddaughter Dori and living-room fishing expeditions with grandson Logan. Family was the most important thing to Jack.

He is survived by Linda, his wife of 59 years; daughters Christina Hasselbalch and Heidi Blondin and grandchildren Doriana Hasselbalch and Logan Blondin; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held in September. Share memories at www.emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Jack-Blondin