Remembering Earl E. Nokes, Jr.

Family and friends plan to gather October 5th to remember Earl Eugene Nokes, Jr., and are sharing this remembrance now:

On August 17, 2023, the Nokes Family lost a patriarch and a major pillar of our community when Earl Eugene Nokes, Jr., leapt from this world into heaven.

Gene attended West Seattle High School, as did many of his cousins and his three younger brothers Bill, Don, and Ed and sister Elaine. He graduated from WSHS in 1962.

After serving in the Air Force, Gene married his sweetheart, Paula, 55 years ago on August 17, 1968.

He then began a sales career that took him hither and yon, finally settling his family in Dublin, CA, where he became a mainstay of St. Raymond’s Catholic Church.

Gene, affectionately known as “Genie-boy” to us, leaves behind a legacy of love, faith and devotion.

He now joins his son Byron and sister Margaret “Peggie” Nokes Hunnicutt, both of whom journeyed on this past year.

Gene Jr. is survived by his loving wife Paula, and their daughters Kerry (Dan) Page, Erin (James) Spence, Gwen (Patrick) Crane, all of whom provided loads of love and affection for Gene and Paula over the years, along with an abundance of grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

See you on the other side, our lovely brother, uncle, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and life-long friend. We miss you!

A Celebration of Life for Gene will be held at St. Raymond’s Catholic Church, 11555 Shannon Ave. Dublin, CA, at 10 am on October 5, 2023.