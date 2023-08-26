READER REPORT: Indecent exposure at Roxhill Park playground

From a reader who wanted to be anonymous:

I think it’s important for the public to be aware of this (for lack of a better word)… insanity occurring in places that are generally considered safe.

Police Call Reference Number 23-246390.

There was a guy at the park who was either high out of his mind, or very mentally impaired. Around noon he emerged from the playground area bathroom completely naked, exposing himself to lots of kids that were present. An agitated woman who I do not know told me her son just went in the bathroom where this naked guy was just weirdly hanging out and he was pretty shaken up.

Several people called the police. We did not engage him as we weren’t sure if he was violent.

For the next hour, no police showed up. A couple of Park Services people showed up and tried to contain the guy to the bathroom area, but they were pretty helpless. Anyways, this guy continued to go in and out of the bathroom and walk by the play area, where people were trying to shield their kids.

After an hour of no police response, a few people eventually had enough of this guy, decided he wasn’t physically violent, and chased him away. He walked over to Westwood Village, still naked.

Two hours after the police were called and we left the scene, I got this text:

“The officers searched the area for your incident but were unable to locate the incident or person(s). We appreciate your help in keeping our community safe.”

It’s frustrating that a drugged-out naked guy can hang out at a playground for 2 hours before law enforcement shows up.