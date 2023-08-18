Memorial service Thursday for David T. Hall, 1955-2023

Family and friends will gather next Thursday (August 24th) to remember David T. Hall. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with the community:

David Thomas Hall was born on 11th January, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, and passed away peacefully on 10th August, 2023, at the age of 68. David was preceded in death by his father, David A. Hall, and his brother Terry Hall. He was a beloved son of Constance Wieschenberg, and brother of Rick Hall.

He is survived by his son, Doug Hall; his former wife Susan Hall and their children Steven Hall and Mallory Koch; and grandsons Caden and Carter Koch.

David was raised with his brothers in a military lifestyle as their Master Sergeant father traveled around the country from base to base with the family in tow. During his teenage years the family spent several years living in Thailand before settling in the Sumner/Lakewood area. David developed a passion for music and through his high school years he would book and perform gigs with his band, often playing at Joint Base Lewis/McChord. Eventually a music producer caught sight of the young talented band and offered them a contract, so they moved to Los Angeles to pursue their music careers.

In 1981 David met Susan in Santa Monica, CA while she was traveling abroad from the UK. They were immediately smitten with each other and their love story began. They flew to England a year later to be married, and in 1983 made their move from California, eventually setting up home in West Seattle. David excelled in his new career in Real Estate at Ron Turner Realty. As he became established in the area, West Seattle gave David the home base he had always craved, and he made so many good friends over the years. Known by most as David T, or “Silver Fox” because of his full head of hair, he continued his love for music and for several years was a popular Emcee and Music Organizer for the annual West Seattle Street Festival and also Holy Rosary WestFest, along with entertaining the crowd with his band, B Rich & The Poor Boy$.

David was passionate about boating with his family. He taught his children how to fish, and snow-ski, and took them on many summer camping trips. David rarely missed any of their sports games, always cheering them on from the sidelines. He was umpiring a Pee Wee baseball game one year and it broke his heart when he had to call a strike out on his little Stevie and send him to the bench. He would bring a small speaker amp to Mallory’s basketball games and play the “Rocky” theme music as her team entered the gym; and everybody got to know his son Doug, who would often accompany him to the office. David enjoyed playing poker regularly with his pals; and discussing theology at his Bible Study mornings. He loved to talk with people from all walks of life. He had a fondness for stray black kittens, bringing them home if they needed one; and he always had a warm pair of gloves and a few dollars in his car for a needy stranger on the street.

David was the light that entered the room, beloved by so many. Though his light went out for him that peaceful night, he was wrapped in the presence and loving arms of his family, and his light will continue to shine in their hearts, and in Heaven.

On Thursday, August 24th, at 2:00 pm, David will be remembered for his love of family, friends and his joyous spirit at a Funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in West Seattle. This service will be followed by a reception across the street in the School Hall. Livestreaming links to the service will be available on the main page at www.holyrosaryseattle.org

Per his wishes, David’s cremated remains will be interred at a later date at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Rochester, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a donation be made in David’s name to St. Vincent de Paul charity at holyrosaryseattle.org/stvincent, which works with needy people in our community.

Please share memories, photos & condolences with David’s Family on the Tribute Wall at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/David-Hall

Arrangements Entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle