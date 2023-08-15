FESTIVAL: Here’s the 2023 Admiral Funktion band lineup!

One of the three street festivals coming up in the next two weekends announced its band lineup tonight. Here’s who’ll be playing at the Admiral Funktion, which the Admiral Neighborhood Association will present for a second year, 11 am-10 pm Saturday, August 26th, on California SW between Admiral and College:

Music is just part of what’ll be happening during Admiral Funktion. Festival admission will be free but ANA is fundraising to support the cost of making it happen; as they note on the crowdfunding page, any donation is welcome, and those donating $25 or more get a wristband good for food/drink discounts during the festival.