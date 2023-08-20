Fauntleroy Community Service Agency searching for dual-role executive director

The Fauntleroy Community Service Agency and Fauntleroy Children’s Center, both based in the historic schoolhouse, are searching for a new Executive Director. They’ve listed the job in the WSB West Seattle Jobs Offered section but are also hoping to call more attention to it “due to the uniqueness of the position and the mission of this wonderful nonprofit.” Here’s the backstory:

Why it matters: In 1978, a group of dedicated community members came together to found the Fauntleroy Community Service Agency (FCSA). Through research they found what the community most needed was childcare and thus the Fauntleroy Children’s Center (FCC) was born. In 1981 when Seattle Public Schools closed the Fauntleroy Elementary School, the FCSA leaped on the chance to lease the building so FCC could grow. In 2010, 30 years later, the FCSA secured the future of the child care center by receiving a grant to purchase the building and most of the surrounding property from the Seattle School District. Today we share the Schoolhouse with Dance! West Seattle, The Hall at Fauntleroy, Lincoln Park Co-Op, Urban Nature Outdoor Preschool, and several other small businesses. We are so happy to be able to operate this beautiful Schoolhouse that continues to be a neighborhood hub. We are searching for a new Executive Director to spearhead an exceptional team and embrace the challenge of leading our NAEYC accredited childcare center and historic Schoolhouse. Someone with passion, drive, and the ability to create dynamic programs and foster an inclusive community can make a true difference.

You can see the job listing here. It includes an email address you can use for questions as well as applications.