ELECTION 2023: Final primary numbers

King County Elections has certified the final numbers from the August 1st primary vote. Now it’s on to the November 7th general election for the top two finishers in these races that were on your ballot:

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 (West Seattle, South Park, SODO, Georgetown, Pioneer Square), 36.8% turnout

Maren Costa 8,787 33.13 %

Rob Saka 6,397 24.12 %

Phil Tavel 5,324 20.07 %

Preston Anderson 2,222 8.38 %

Stephen Brown 1,659 6.26 %

Jean Iannelli Craciun 838 3.16 %

Lucy Barefoot 767 2.89 %

Mia Jacobson 472 1.78 %

Write-in 55 0.21 %

KING COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8 (including West Seattle, White Center, Vashon/Maury Islands, Burien), 33.7% turnout

Teresa Mosqueda 28,966 57.57 %

Sofia Aragon 18,900 37.56 %

GoodSpaceGuy 2,216 4.40 %

Write-in 234 0.47 %

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DISTRICT 6 (West Seattle/most of South Park), 36.3% turnout

Gina Topp 19,845 79.70 %

Maryanne Wood 3,546 14.24 %

Rosie McCarter 1,386 5.57 %

Write-in 123 0.49 %

SEATTLE PORT COMMISSION POSITION 5 (countywide vote), 30.2% turnout

Fred Felleman* 215,148 56.52 %

Jesse Tam 97,548 25.63 %

Todd Curtis 65,935 17.32 %

Write-in 2,006 0.53 %

KC Elections will release the final precinct-by-precinct breakouts here later today.