West Seattle, Washington

01 Tuesday

67℉

ELECTION 2023: County Council, School Board, Port, levy results

August 1, 2023 8:12 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

Here’s how the election-night count went in the other four decisions that faced West Seattle voters this time:

COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8
Teresa Mosqueda 16,016 54.75 %
Sofia Aragon 11,636 39.77 %
GoodSpaceGuy 1,438 4.92 %

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6
Gina Topp 10,792 77.40 %
Maryanne Wood 2,207 15.83 %
Rosie McCarter 860 6.17 %

PORT COMMISSION POSITION 5
Fred Felleman 128,620 53.42 %
Jesse Tam 66,412 27.58 %
Todd Curtis 44,129 18.33 %

KING COUNTY VETERANS, SENIORS, HUMAN SERVICES LEVY
Approved 179,624 69.51 %
Rejected 78,775 30.49 %

Share This

No Replies to "ELECTION 2023: County Council, School Board, Port, levy results"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.