ELECTION 2023: County Council, School Board, Port, levy results

Here’s how the election-night count went in the other four decisions that faced West Seattle voters this time:

COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8

Teresa Mosqueda 16,016 54.75 %

Sofia Aragon 11,636 39.77 %

GoodSpaceGuy 1,438 4.92 %

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6

Gina Topp 10,792 77.40 %

Maryanne Wood 2,207 15.83 %

Rosie McCarter 860 6.17 %

PORT COMMISSION POSITION 5

Fred Felleman 128,620 53.42 %

Jesse Tam 66,412 27.58 %

Todd Curtis 44,129 18.33 %

KING COUNTY VETERANS, SENIORS, HUMAN SERVICES LEVY

Approved 179,624 69.51 %

Rejected 78,775 30.49 %