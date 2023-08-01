ELECTION 2023: County Council, School Board, Port, levy results

Here’s how the election-night count went in the other four decisions that faced West Seattle voters this time:
COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8
Teresa Mosqueda 16,016 54.75 %
Sofia Aragon 11,636 39.77 %
GoodSpaceGuy 1,438 4.92 %
SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6
Gina Topp 10,792 77.40 %
Maryanne Wood 2,207 15.83 %
Rosie McCarter 860 6.17 %
PORT COMMISSION POSITION 5
Fred Felleman 128,620 53.42 %
Jesse Tam 66,412 27.58 %
Todd Curtis 44,129 18.33 %
KING COUNTY VETERANS, SENIORS, HUMAN SERVICES LEVY
Approved 179,624 69.51 %
Rejected 78,775 30.49 %
