CRIME WATCH: Guitars, bikes stolen; car break-in

Two reader reports:

GUITARS, BIKES STOLEN: That security-camera image is from a theft in which Drew says he lost $10,000 worth of guitars and bicycles. It happened in his storage unit at 125 SW 112th but he’s casting a wide net, including West Seattle, hoping someone might spot some of the items. Here’s a full list – with more photos – of what was stolen, including contact info for Drew and for King County Sheriff’s Office investigators, if you have any information.

CAR BREAK-IN: From Cynthia: “I wanted to report my vehicle was broken into in front of the Grove on 36th overnight (Tuesday) night. They stole my car charger and didn’t even look through anything else. I filed a police report.”