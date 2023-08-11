West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Here’s why Elliott Bay Brewing in The Junction is temporarily closed

August 11, 2023 6:12 pm
Thanks to Eddie for the initial tip on this: Elliott Bay Brewing‘s flagship West Seattle Junction location is closed because of a sewer-pipe problem. We went there a little while ago to find out more and talked with EBB proprietor Todd Carden. He said it’s been a stubborn pipe problem to fix – as soon as plumbers found the initial break, the pipe collapsed in another spot, and then another. So the repairs might not be complete until next week; EBB is closed in West Seattle until the line’s fixed. (They also have locations in Burien and Lake City.)

