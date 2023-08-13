West Seattle, Washington

13 Sunday

78℉

About those historic-aircraft flyovers

August 13, 2023 2:21 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Seen around town | West Seattle news

We’ve also had questions this weekend about aircraft flyovers beyond usual patterns. Here in south West Seattle, we were just seeing general-aviation aircraft, but further north, a far more memorable sight. Commenter Jeff solved the mystery (and this morning, Kathleen sent a photo): Historic aircraft flying out of the Museum of Flight at Boeing Field, from the Commemorative Air Force. Scheduled rides (aboard a B-17 or B-25 bomber) ended at 1 pm but ground tours continue until 6 pm – info here.

Share This

No Replies to "About those historic-aircraft flyovers"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.