YOU CAN HELP: Kenyon Hall’s first-ever orientation event for volunteers

Historic Kenyon Hall, the nonprofit-operated event venue at 7904 35th SW, could use your help. An orientation session is coming up for prospective volunteers. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:

Kenyon Hall will be hosting our first-ever Volunteer Orientation session at the end of the month, welcoming in as many people as we can who are interested in getting more involved at the hall.

For all those interested in learning more about and getting more involved in their local arts!

Sunday, July 30th, 2023

Session runs from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Volunteer Session sign-up

This will be the inaugural volunteer orientation session and because so the event might run shorter or a little longer. If interested plan to show up by 2:00 pm to receive some literature and a quick meet and greet before we get into the heftier details.

We hope to see many familiar and even some unfamiliar faces at this event and begin inviting the public to participate in hall activities on a deeper level that we’ve been previously able to do.