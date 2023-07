Many big West Seattle summer events are still to come – and many run on volunteer power. Among them, Alki Beach Pride, which is sending out this call:

Alki Beach Pride is on Sunday, August 20th and volunteers are needed for the day of. Short shifts are available throughout the day for a variety of tasks. Find out more at alkibeachpride.org – here’s where to sign up!

This year’s festival includes activities closing a section of Alki Avenue that afternoon/evening.