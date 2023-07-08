WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 20 things to know

(Friday’s sunset, photographed by Gene Pavola)

Welcome to the second weekend in July – here’s the event lineup and other important info for your West Seattle Saturday:

THREE LIBRARIES CLOSED: As we reported Friday, the Delridge, High Point, and Southwest libraries are closed all weekend because of bedbugs, for which they’ll be treated on Monday.

LAST CHANCE TO NOMINATE A COMMUNITY ALL-STAR: Get your nomination in at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) before today’s over – surely you know someone deserving!

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-2 pm, the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center will be open, with a sizable selection of student-grown plants. (6000 16th SW, north end of campus)

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: The farmers’ market on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW) is happening weekly, 10 am-2 pm Saturday, prioritizing vendors of color and presented by African Community Housing & Development.

GALLERY CLOSING SALE: 10 am-2 pm, on SW Lander across from Lafayette Elementary‘s playground – details in our calendar listing.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Highland Park Spraypark is open daily, 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale-

COLMAN POOL CLOSED TO PUBLIC: The swim-meet closure continues for the city-run outdoor pool at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 12-7 pm.

2 WADING POOLS OPEN: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 12-7 pm, in the upper park near the north play area; Hiawatha (2700 California SW), 12-5:30 pm, in the park northeast of the community center.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM + FAMILY DAY WITH DNDA: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) 12-4 pm. Special today: Family Day with DNDA, noon-3 pm:

Get hands on with DNDA Environmental Educators and learn about Longfellow Creek. Activities include watershed models where participants can experiment with different ways stormwater and pollutants move through a watershed like Longfellow Creek and impact local salmon and salmon art projects with recycled art supplies and found objects from nature.

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

SEAFAIR PIRATES LANDING: Around 1 pm – might be earlier or later – the Seafair Pirates arrive (pro tip: listen for the offshore cannon fire) and come ashore near Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki) to try to conquer.

BERNARD STRUBER & THE MIGHTY WURLITZER: See and hear Kenyon Hall‘s centerpiece in action, with a program ranging from from Mozart to pop, doors at 1 pm. Info, including ticket link, in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, with student-produced wines available. North end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: GreenStage‘s second free performance of the season in West Seattle is a “Backyard Bard” abbreviated version of “Cymbeline,” 7 pm at High Point Commons Park (Graham/Lanham).

LIVE AT C & P COFFEE: Ash Devine performs 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover, all ages.

HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH: The musical continues at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 7:30 pm, The Maya Experience, Miranda Kitchpanich, Cullen Cochran, all ages, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

If you are planning a show, sale, event, meeting, seminar, reading, field trip, fundraiser, class, game, or ? … get it on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!