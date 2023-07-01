BIZNOTE: West Seattle Thriftway seeks Community All-Star nominations, plus – Taylor Swift ticket giveaway

Two notes from West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) – first, a call for Community All-Star nominations:
West Seattle Thriftway is seeking nominations for the West Seattle All-Star Giveaway, which aims to honor local individuals making a difference in children and youth sports and after-school activities. Nominate someone deserving today for a chance to win two tickets to the MLB 2023 All-Star Game on July 11th at T-Mobile Park.
From July 1st to July 8th, visit the guest services desk at West Seattle Thriftway to submit your nomination. Tell us about an All-Star in your community who exemplifies dedication, leadership, and a positive influence in children’s lives through sports or after-school programs.
On July 9th, the winner of the Community MVP program will be contacted with the exciting news. They will receive two tickets to attend the MLB 2023 All-Star Game, a unique opportunity to witness the pinnacle of athletic excellence and sportsmanship.
Next – the Taylor Swift concert-ticket giveaway:
Win Taylor Swift Concert Tickets at West Seattle Thriftway’s “15 Days of Summer” Promotion!
Join West Seattle Thriftway’s exciting “15 Days of Summer” promotion for a chance to win two tickets to Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” Concert on July 23rd. From July 1 to July 15, hunt for hidden Taylor Swift song titles on promotional signs throughout the store. Guess the correct number of titles to secure your spot at the hottest concert of the year, complete with club-level seats and a parking pass!
