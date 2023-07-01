BIZNOTE: West Seattle Thriftway seeks Community All-Star nominations, plus – Taylor Swift ticket giveaway

Two notes from West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) – first, a call for Community All-Star nominations:

West Seattle Thriftway is seeking nominations for the West Seattle All-Star Giveaway, which aims to honor local individuals making a difference in children and youth sports and after-school activities. Nominate someone deserving today for a chance to win two tickets to the MLB 2023 All-Star Game on July 11th at T-Mobile Park.

From July 1st to July 8th, visit the guest services desk at West Seattle Thriftway to submit your nomination. Tell us about an All-Star in your community who exemplifies dedication, leadership, and a positive influence in children’s lives through sports or after-school programs.

On July 9th, the winner of the Community MVP program will be contacted with the exciting news. They will receive two tickets to attend the MLB 2023 All-Star Game, a unique opportunity to witness the pinnacle of athletic excellence and sportsmanship.