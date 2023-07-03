West Seattle, Washington

05 Wednesday

57℉

WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: Here’s what’s happening

July 3, 2023 10:36 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

(Voodoo Lily, recently seen on Beach Drive and photographed by Mark)

Here’s the list for the pre-holiday hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ART ON THE CORNER: Artist Bonnie Bennedsen‘s benefit art sale at 39th/Holden – featured here Sunday – continues until 3 pm. Proceeds benefit the West Seattle Food Bank.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm, whatever the weather. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -3.8 feet at 11:24 am. Find Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists 9:30 am-1:30 pm at Constellation Park (63rd/Alki) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

E.C. HUGHES WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (2805 SW Holden)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day, except for chilly/cloudy days. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, this outdoor salt-water pool is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

OPEN MIC: Weekly BedHead Open Mic continues at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau), 6:30 pm – info in our calendar listing.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, first-time players too. $5.

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Three options on Monday nights for playing trivia – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MONDAY MUSIC: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar ? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Share This

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: Here's what's happening"

  • HS July 3, 2023 (1:52 pm)
    Reply

    FYI – LA Fitness posted signs on their doors saying they were closed due to a power outage. 20+ people tried the doors while I was sitting there for a bit hoping they’d re-open since nothing else was closed in the vicinity.

    • WSB July 3, 2023 (2:07 pm)
      Reply

      There’s no power outage logged for that area so perhaps lingering problems from the outage early yesterday?

      • HS July 3, 2023 (2:14 pm)
        Reply

        I cannot say as I didn’t speak to anyone. However, they did let a trainer inside during the time I was sitting there, so staff was on-site. But all the (shade) blinds were closed so you couldn’t look through the window either.

      • Julian July 3, 2023 (3:01 pm)
        Reply

        I spoke with the staff that opens the gym this morning at 5 a.m. It is indeed lingering problems from the outage yesterday. They were trying to get in contact with the light company but couldn’t and left after about 40 minutes. The lights are apparently run by WiFi and they couldn’t get that working. As somewhat of an aside, this LA fitness is often having some sort of issue with operating.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.