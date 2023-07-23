WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue Juke, green Soul

From the inbox this morning two readers report stolen cars:

STOLEN BLUE JUKE: From Candice:

Emailing to report a car stolen from the Admiral Junction Safeway parking lot on Saturday night shortly after midnight.

The car was stolen in a 5-minute window, so it’s likely the lot is being prowled. Apparently several cars have been stolen from the lot lately!

It’s is a dark blue 2016 Nissan Juke with no distinguishing marks/stickers on it. The license plate is CES6149 – reports of any sightings would be GREAT.