WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue Juke, green Soul

From the inbox this morning two readers report stolen cars:
STOLEN BLUE JUKE: From Candice:
Emailing to report a car stolen from the Admiral Junction Safeway parking lot on Saturday night shortly after midnight.
The car was stolen in a 5-minute window, so it’s likely the lot is being prowled. Apparently several cars have been stolen from the lot lately!
It’s is a dark blue 2016 Nissan Juke with no distinguishing marks/stickers on it. The license plate is CES6149 – reports of any sightings would be GREAT.
STOLEN GREEN SOUL: Stolen from David less than a block south of the city limit:
Would like to post about my car being stolen over in White Center behind the the Sea Mar clinic on SW 98th street between 14th SW and 15th SW. This was Saturday night of the 22nd occurred between 8:55 pm and 12:15 am. Green 2015 Kia Soul. Had a bumper sticker of “Ms. Kiwi” and green rhinestone license plate frames. License plate CEA9712. King County Sheriff’s Office case number C23024310.
| 0 COMMENTS