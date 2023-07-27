VIDEO: Ranger & The Re-arrangers play out this year’s Summer Concerts @ Hiawatha

(WSB photos and video)

They danced, they talked, they picnicked. Concertgoers from babies to seniors filled the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center tonight for the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s third and final concert of the summer. This was a return for Ranger and The Re-arrangers, who characterize their music as “gypsy jazz.” Listen in:

Whatever you call it, this was perfect music for a mellow summer night.

The concert series, coordinated by Stephanie Jordan (with community co-sponsors including WSB), might be over, but the ANA has one more big summer-fun event ahead – the second annual Admiral Junction Funktion street party, set for 11 am-9 pm Saturday, August 26th, on California SW north of Admiral Way.